BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday.

According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer loaded with ten cows in the right lane. A second vehicle, driven by a 64-year-old Steele man, was also traveling in the right lane when it suddenly struck the rear end of the horse trailer. The impact of the rear-end sent Maier’s vehicle and trailer into the median, where they rolled over.

Maier was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Maier was transported from the scene by the Kidder County Ambulance, but later succumbed to his injuries and died. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the NDHP. The name of the driver who rear-ended Maier’s vehicle will not be released until charges are confirmed.