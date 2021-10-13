Bismarck man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man is pleading not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl eight years ago.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Paxton Heywood entered the pleas Tuesday from prison.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 2013 so many times that prosecutors can’t count them.

Heywood’s attorney argues the case is what he calls “deeply speculative” because it relies on the memory of a child who was quite young at the time of the alleged assaults.

A jury in May found Heywood guilty of sexually assaulting a different girl in a separate case.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

