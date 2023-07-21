RICHARDTON, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was seriously injured Thursday night when his motorcycle left the road, ejecting him off the vehicle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on July 20, the 50-year-old man was traveling south on Highway 8, about 13 miles north of Richardton, when he apparently applied hard braking and veered to the right, running into a ditch. The motorcycle began overturning, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a Dickinson hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.