BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a Bismarck apartment complex parking lot.

Bismarck police says they responded to the 200 block of Arbor Avenue around 11:34 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old man in a car, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division is currently working the case and following up on leads. More information will become available as the investigation progresses, and next of kin notification has been made.

This is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks.