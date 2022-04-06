A Bismarck man is being held on an aggravated assault charge in connection with the stabbing of his brother Tuesday night.

According to Bismarck police, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 2700 block of North Washington for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old male, but not the stabbing victim, a 33-year-old male.

Officers later located the stabbing victim at a local hotel. He was taken to the hospital and treated for three stab wounds.

The 38-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault.