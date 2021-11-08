Bismarck, Mandan High School bands joined forces for Invitational Band Festival

Five high school bands from the Bismarck and Mandan areas came together and performed for the 38th time.

The five Bismarck High Schools and Mandan High School worked to produce one sound.

In total, about 250 students performed in the Bismarck Mandan Invitational Band Festival.

Students performed different pieces with only a day and a half to prepare.

“A Bismarck High student sits next to a Century student, on the other side, it’s a Saint Mary student. They get to feed off different abilities and talents and personalities and just bringing kids together,” BHS Director of Bands Neil Tafelneyer said.

The concert was Monday at 7 p.m. inside Bismarck High School’s gym.

