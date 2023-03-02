(KXNET) — Separate phone threats against Bismarck and Mandan high schools Thursday morning forced those schools into emergency protocols and led police departments in each city to investigate for several hours before determining the calls weren’t credible.

In some cases, associated schools also went into lockdown or shelter-in-place procedures out of an abundance of caution until police finished their work.

Similar calls were also apparently made to other high schools across the country.

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, someone called police claiming to be an active shooter at Bismarck High School. In the background of the call, gunfire could be heard.

“Police immediately responded to the threat and began to search Bismarck High School for an active threat,” Bismarck Police Department officials said. “No active shooting was taking place while searching the school.”

During the search, other calls came in to dispatch regarding people hearing gunshots in the school, and that there was an active shooter.

During the investigation, Bismarck Public Schools posted on its Facebook page, “This morning administration was made aware of rumors relating to a reported shooting at Bismarck High School. The Bismarck Police Department responded and BPS initiated emergency response protocols.”

Police did a sweep of the school, and to ensure the safety of students and staff, a methodical process was used to get everyone to a safe area of the school with security. Upon getting everyone to safety, a room-to-room search was completed of the entire school, and, about two hours later, an all clear was given.

According to the school district, during the investigation at Bismarck High, BECEP, Pioneer, and Will-Moore were also sheltering in place out of an abundance of caution.

“We want to commend the students and staff of Bismarck High for doing as they are taught in a situation like this, cooperating with instructions of the police, and being attentive to their surroundings,” police officials said.

Because of the significant disruption to the school day, officials decided to dismiss students early.

“BHS will close for the day. Counseling services will be made available to students and staff,” the district posted on its Facebook page. “BPS is requesting that all parents have a conversation with their students and reach out to BHS if they need support.”

Meanwhile, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Mandan High School also became the target of a phone threat.

“At approximately 10:10 a.m. this morning, a called in threat to Mandan High School was received by Mandan Police Department.,” The Mandan school district wrote. “Mandan Police Department informed Mandan Public Schools immediately and responded to the school within minutes. All schools in the district were placed in Shelter-In-Place and secured.”

The Mandan Police conducted a room by room sweep of MHS and the Brave Center to ensure the students and staff were safe.

“The Mandan Police Department did determine the threat toward Mandan High School was not credible and that there was no longer a concern for our students or staff. Mandan schools were released from the Shelter in Place at approximately 11:13 a.m. and allowed to resume normal activities,” the district said. “We want to thank the Mandan Police Department for their quick response this morning.”

Over in Williston, the Williston Basin School District #7 and the Williston Police Department worked proactively Thursday morning to be prepared if they received a phone threat.

“The Williston Police Department received intel that other agencies within North Dakota have received spoof calls reporting a false active shooter situation. The Williston Police Department is working closely with Williston Basin School District #7 in the event that the Williston Police Department does receive one of these phone calls,” police officials posted on their Facebook page.

As a precaution, the Williston Police Department placed extra officers at Williston High School in the event they were to receive one of these phone calls.

“We appreciate our community’s cooperation during these incidents,” the department added.

No phone threats against the high school were received during the day.