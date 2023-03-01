BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The common comment from residents in Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding area: The snow sure came down fast and wet.

People who shoveled out their steps and driveways Tuesday evening woke up Wednesday to discover all their hard work erased by incessant accumulations.

February ended its reign will a snowstorm and passed along the wintry conditions to the first day of March.

According to the old saying, if March comes in like a lion, it should go out like a lamb.

But seasoned North Dakotans know better.

Roads Wednesday morning are clogged:

I-94 near Mandan looking west

Interstate 94 is closed from Bismarck-Mandan to Fargo.

Interstate 29 is closed from Grand Forks south to the South Dakota line.

Roads from Williston to Dickson south are snow and ice covered Wednesday morning.

Roads roughly north of U.S. Highway 2 across the state appear to be in good seasonal condition.

I-94 between Mandan and Bismarck is pretty clear in the driving lane and snow-covered in the passing lane, but otherwise is in better condition than the city streets of both cities.

Public and private snowplows from the heavy-duty machines to trucks with a plow attached to the front have been busy since before sunrise working to open streets.

According to KX Meteorologist Stone Schafer, the snow is expected to move east by noon, as temperatures begin to climb back to seasonal averages. In fact, temps should double from today on Thursday and Friday, helping to melt some of the new accumulations.

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, Bismarck road and street crews were sanding the roadways and, later, transitioned to plowing the emergency and major arterial routes. Salt brine water is added to the sand and salt crystals spread on the streets to allow it to melt ice below 18 degrees and the sand is used to help improve traction.

Public Works Service Operations Director Steve Salwei urged motorists to drive with caution, slow down, and leave additional space between vehicles to allow for safe braking and unexpected actions.

The Bismarck Public Works Department is also asking: