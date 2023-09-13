BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Runners are gathering in the Capital City for the Bismarck Marathon, set to kick off Thursday, September 14, and run through Saturday, September 16 at the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds.

Race routes for all races were updated to start and finish in one central location — on the north of the Capitol Loop — a first for North Dakota’s longest-running marathon.

The Bismarck Marathon had previously started at Cottonwood Park in Bismarck.

The new course is USATF-certified, meaning runners can record official timing on their runs and qualify for races like the Boston Marathon.

While the Bismarck Marathon is not a closed course, race officials are looking for community support in prioritizing the safety of the runners. Working with local officials from the Bismarck Police Department, the marathon will have additional traffic control at the intersection of 6th Street and Boulevard Avenue throughout the day. Additionally, volunteers will be staffed along the route in traffic control locations to assist runners.

At least 2,100 runners of all ages involved are expected throughout the weekend.

On Thursday, the event features three free, community-themed events; the Bartlett & West Kids Mini Marathon, the Dreams in Motion Adaptive Race, and the Mandan Auto BisBark 4K.

On Friday, the event is highlighted by the SCHEELS 5K race.

Saturday has the most race action — and the most runners — featuring the MDU Resources Full Marathon, Touchstone Energy Half Marathon, BNSF Railway Marathon Relay, and Sanford Health 10K, all kicking off at 7:30 a.m. from the Capitol grounds.

The Bismarck Marathon will feature participants from 39 states, with a majority of the runners hailing from North Dakota.

The Bismarck Marathon is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, committed to supporting local charities, specifically charities that benefit youth, health, and wellness. In 2022, the Bismarck Marathon made a donation of $31,350 to 35 local charitable organizations.