Bismarck Mayor Signs Emergency Declaration

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken has signed an emergency declaration.

Even though there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the capital city, Bakken said he wants the city to be prepared in case an outbreak does occur.

The declaration allows the city to access the various state and federal funding.

Mayor Bakken said this will also allow them to be able to help other political subdivisions if needed.

“If the county needs some assistance, if the school district needs some assistance, our local hospitals, it puts us in a good position to be posed to invigorate the emergency operation center if that’s needed. If frees up police and fire for their assistance,” said Bakken.

One more distinction: this declaration is to provide local disaster relief.

Gov. Doug Burgum’s statewide emergency declaration was in response to a public health crisis.