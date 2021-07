Two Bismarck men charged with attempted murder have pled guilty to a lesser offense.

19-year-old Dayson Lawrence and 18-year-old Chaseon Stagl pled guilty to reckless endangerment in Burleigh County Court.

Both men admitted guilt in a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2020, in the 400 block of South 16th Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A sentencing date has not been set. The felony charges hold a maximum of five years in jail.