Bismarck motorcycle club giving back to its community

A Bismarck bike club has supported local and national charities to promote safety, increase awareness of motorcycles and improve the image of bikers all while having fun as well.

Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club has been in the area since 2009, with under 20 members.

President of the chapter, Mike Maples, says the club takes pride in its brotherhood and service to the community.

The club works with charities in the area including the North Dakota Zoo, and recently the Service Dogs for America in Jud.

The club members want people to know they’re more than a group of guys riding bikes.

“As a whole being able to help the community and do things to try to make things better for the town, helping people who need it, look out for each other, that’s probably one of the best things about being in the club,” said Maples.

The motorcycle club will host its 10th annual chili cook-off this weekend and is encouraging all to come. Free will donations will be accepted.

All proceeds will go to help support the local Service Dogs for America.

If you want to enter your own chili and find out when and where the cook-off is being held, visit the Brothers Keepers Facebook page.