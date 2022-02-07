Calvin Mees made it his goal to never be average.

“My friends would laugh at me when I said I was going to set world records. It wasn’t easy and it was a tough year but I finished it and now I have four world records,” Mees said. He lived in Bismarck for 24 years before joining the Mandan National Guard and going active for three years.

He also holds four Ice Hockey World Records.

“We just grew up playing hockey because that’s what we did in the winter. We started on 28th Street with the neighborhood rinks and we used to flood our garden in the backyard and we played on that,” said Mees.

Mees played 552 games on 90 different teams in 33 leagues. His fourth world record came after his annual 24-hour hockey tournament.

“At that event, we had attorneys there, people to drug test me, and other attorneys and adjudicators to witness me skating 29 games in a row,” he added.

Mande Baysinger helped Mees with the 24-hour hockey tournament that got him his fourth record. She says Mee’s doesn’t do anything small.

“He goes all the way with it. He goes all the way with whatever he’s trying to do whether it’s a home improvement, his ice hockey,” said Baysinger.

He holds these records through the World Record Academy and when he submitted to Guinness, his records were denied.

“They have more records than Guinness. All the same standards, attorney adjudication, witnesses, statements, affidavits, drug testing, lie detector test. But Guinness wouldn’t accept any of my records because I wasn’t an NHL player who played three standardized 20 minute periods,” said Mees.

But Baysinger says this was nothing to stop Mees from getting what he wanted.

“Once he gets an idea in his head, it’s tunnel vision,” she added.

Mees still plays to this day at 61 years old.

He plays for 11 teams, five of which he serves as coordinator.

“I still feel 18 years old, I mean like literally I played two games yesterday and I could’ve played three but you know…” said Mees.

He’s is working toward getting his fifth world record, but he says it’ll take some more preparation.