No charges will be filed against the Bismarck police officers involved in an altercation last year with Ryan Pederson, who later died, according to Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

On Aug. 7, 2021, police say they responded to the 300 block of East Turnpike Ave. for a report of a man screaming outside a residence. That man was later identified as Pederson. When officers arrived, Pederson was trying to jump a fence into another property. Police say he appeared agitated and began yelling at officers.

Pederson then “became aggressive” and was “threatening” and “fighting” with officers.

Officers say they used a taser, but Pederson continued fighting with them until he suffered a medical emergency. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

An autopsy shows his cause of death is listed as psychomotor agitation, described as restlessness and mental tension associated with methamphetamine toxicity and physical exertion, with physical restraint.

Lawyer says the officers’ conduct was reasonable and the force they used didn’t cause Pederson’s death.