BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s a sure sign of spring — the city of Bismarck has set up two self-filling sandbag sites for residents concerned about potential flooding around their homes.

The self-filling sandbag sites are available 24 hours a day and are in areas that also serve as yard waste sites:

Near Cottonwood Park (Santa Fe Avenue and South 12th Street yard waste site)

Country West Road (Southwest of Cody Drive yard waste site)

“Self-filling sandbag sites are being made available to residents to help mitigate the potential impact to property from overland flooding that may occur from rapid snow melt,” said Bismarck Emergency Manager Gary Stockert.

Residents needing sandbags are reminded that only sand and bags are available at the location. Shovels and gloves are not supplied.

Sandbags are most effective when filled half to two-thirds full so the bags lay flat. An overfilled bag leaves gaps when stacked and will not prevent water from getting through.

For more information about flood programs and plans available to the public, visit https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1466/Flood-Resources.