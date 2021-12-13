Bismarck PD asking for help locating missing Fargo man whose car was found in the area

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for your help in the case of a missing Fargo man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Bismarck.

Police say while 38-year-old Daniel Olson’s vehicle was found, but his location is still unknown.

Olson was reported missing to the Fargo Police Department on Oct. 28 after he didn’t show up for work.

His vehicle was located in south Bismarck on Nov. 4 near Cottonwood Park with many of Olson’s personal belongings still inside.

Olson is described as 5’9″ with blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Just the circumstances, I would think that there is some concern for his welfare. With his car being found, him not around his car, and his friends and family not hearing from him, we are concerned about him. So if anybody has some information on where he could be, please call us,” said Sgt. Mark Gaddis with BPD.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Detective Roman at 701-223-1212.