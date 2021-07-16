Bismarck PD hosts first-ever ‘Bike with the Blue’ for local kids

A kids bike-riding event took place earlier Friday with a local police department.

We stopped by to see what got their wheels spinning.

Students from all over Bismarck were selected to participate in the first-ever Bike with the Blue event.

If you’re wondering what it’s about, here’s what we found.

“One of the comments that was made was that all of our youth programs are focused towards at-risk youth and it would be nice to do something for kids doing good stuff,” said John Brocker, Support Services Sergeant for the Bismarck Police Department.

The department mapped out a plan to get a group of kids together, then took to the biking paths all over town.

Round trip, the ride was a total of 10 miles. Brocker says he came up with the idea.

“We put this together pretty quick and it’s turned out really great. Riding out here, we’ve got a lot of people waving at us ,good comments. They like seeing it,” said Brocker.

Brocker says he hopes to be a positive influence to kids and wants to build up trust between the community and law enforcement.

“Let’s just say we’re not portrayed in a good light around the country nowadays. This is a way to show them that’s not really what we are,” said Brocker.

The kids were given lunch, time to play in the SuperSlide Amusement Park and a bike safety presentation.

One girl says she learned something unexpected.

“There’s a lot of different sections and a lot of jobs that you can do while you’re in the police. You’re not just on patrol,” said Chloe.

She says she’s even considering becoming a police officer when she grows up.

Exercise, education and even a little fun — both the officers and kids participating say they had a great time, and they hope to do it again next year.

22 kids participated in Bike with the Blue.

The police department says they hope to make it much bigger in the future.