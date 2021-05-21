Bismarck PD reminds residents posting signs on public property is prohibited

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding residents that posting signs on public property is prohibited, and could result in a fine and jail time.

Lt. Luke Gardiner says Bismarck ordinance prohibits placing signs on any public building, bridge, fence, railing, sidewalk or any other public property. He says this means if you are having a yard sale, you can put the sign on your own yard, but not on the boulevard, boulevard trees, stop signs, light poles, fire hydrants, traffic signals or other public property.

The ordinance also prohibits placing flyers in or on vehicles.

Violation of these ordinances is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or 30 days in jail.