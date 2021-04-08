Bismarck physician says teens should get COVID-19 vaccine, if possible

As teenagers 16 and older are able to get vaccinated for COVID-19, they have some concerns — just like everybody else.

Teens 16 and 17 are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

One Bismarck family practice physician says some of her patients have expressed concerns to her with how fast the vaccine was developed and whether or not they could get sick from it or could it get into their blood cells.

But, she suggests for all patients, if possible, to get the shots for themselves as well as others.

“We haven’t had that many children that have been infected yet. But we do know hindsight, that some of these kids had mild symptoms actually got very, very sick. So I think it’s something that parents need to be really proactive with,” said Denise McDonough.

McDonough says teens should get whatever dose is more convenient for them, but that the two-dose Pfizer is more effective than the one dose of Johnson & Johnson.