An officer with the Bismarck Police Department arrested Mandan police officer Shannon Reichenberg on Aug. 26 for allegedly driving under the influence.

In a statement, Mandan police say Reichenberg was arrested around 9:08 p.m. and that the department is conducting an internal investigation.

Reichenberg is now on administrative duties.

A search of the public court records online shows Reichenberg has several priors including selling alcohol to a minor.