BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public to look for any signs or evidence of a missing Bismarck man when boating or walking along the Missouri River.

Chase Hurdle leaving school Nov. 2, 2021

On November 2, 2021, 18-year-old Chase Hurdle walked away from Bismarck High School. Cell phone tower data and surveillance cameras tracked Hurdle to the Bank of North Dakota building that day. Also, witnesses described seeing Hurdle on the Memorial Bridge just before police received reports of a man jumping off the bridge.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 tracked a scent to the bridge and then lost the scent in the area where the man was reported before jumping.

The Burleigh County Dive, Rescue and Recovery Team has conducted numerous operations to locate the man, however all of the searches have come up empty. The Bismarck Police Department says it will continue to follow-up on any leads that come in regarding Hurdle, and will continue the investigation until he is found.

In a statement issued Friday, the Bismarck Police Department noted, “the Missouri River is a place that people fish, boat, and recreate on and around.” Investigators are asking people using the river or following trails along the river to “watch for any signs of the individual that jumped into the river, and any evidence that may have come to the surface.”

If you do see something, you’re asked to call 911 and keep an eye on what you see so authorities can get to the specific area.

“The parents of Chase want closure, and if the individual that jumped off the bridge is him, the more awareness we have the better,” the police said in the statement. “We appreciate the public’s assistance.”