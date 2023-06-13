BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In a post to its official website, the Bismarck Police are asking the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Police say 17-year-old Sydnee Geiger was last seen May 28 around the 500 block of North 21st Street in Bismarck. She was reported as a runaway on June 7.

“It is unknown what Geiger was last seen wearing or who she may be with,” the police note. “There is a possibility she may have gone to Montana.”

Geiger is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212, or your local law enforcement agency.