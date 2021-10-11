Bismarck police, bomb squad deem “unattended package” at hotel as safe

10/11/21, 6:02 p.m.

The package has been deemed safe, Bismarck police said in an update, adding that it was a cooler with bird carcasses inside.

10/11/21, 5:05 p.m.

Bismarck police and bomb squad are investigating an unattended package at the Radisson Hotel.

In a Facebook post, police say the package’s owner can’t be located and now the bomb squad is investigating. An update will be made once the investigation is complete.

Police are asking the public to take Main Avenue instead of Broadway at this time.

The hotel is located in the 600 block of E Broadway Avenue.

