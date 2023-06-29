BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police at this hour are dealing with a barricaded person in an apartment in the area of 3200 East Thayer.

“A perimeter has been set up around an apartment building and a person is barricaded in an apartment,” police note on their Facebook page. “West Dakota SWAT and Hostage Negotiations are on scene. Please use alternate routes around this area and we will continue to update as the scene progresses.”

The incident apparently began around 3:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.