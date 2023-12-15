BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The results are in from the annual Bismarck Police Department Citizens’ Survey and, in general, they reflect strong community support for the department and public interaction with officers.

The survey received 319 responses during mid-September, October and early November to 42 questions on topics from community safety and security, public perception, department operations and more.

According to the data, more than half of those surveyed have had contact with the Bismarck Police Department in the past 24 months. Most of those interactions were as witnesses to a crime or incident (20 percent), at a traffic stop (15 percent), at a community event (9 percent), at a traffic accident (7 percent) or as a victim of a crime (6 percent).

Most of those who called police for service said the response time was about what they expected (32 percent).

About 64 percent of those surveyed who interacted with Bismarck police officers had positive opinions about the treatment they received, while 26 percent had negative opinions.

Most of those ranking the image of the police department in the community on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (Excellent) gave the department marks of 4 or 5 (59 percent combined).

When asked to identify the biggest non-criminal issues in their neighborhoods, the respondents said traffic (32 percent), noise (11 percent), parking (6 percent) and animal complaints (6 percent). About 30 percent of the respondents said there were no non-criminal issues in their neighborhoods.

Compared to other cities the size of Bismarck, most of those surveyed felt that crime in the Capitol City is about average compared to similar communities.

Of those surveyed, 36 percent said the Bismarck Police Department should focus its attention on persona crimes (assault, sex crimes, child abuse and domestic violence), while 32 percent said the focus should be on drug and gun crimes.

Most of those surveyed are familiar with the police department’s Facebook page (71 percent) and most say they have found the posts helpful or interesting (76 percent).

You can read and download the complete survey here.