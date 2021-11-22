Bismarck Police Department recruiting 4 new officers

Chief Dave Draovitch says joining the Bismarck Police Department is the best because of several divisions of the department with opportunities available.

“We have SWAT teams, we have K9 teams, we have a bomb team, all the different sections of the department people could apply to,” Draovitch said.

The department will expand for the year 2022 by hiring four new police officers: two school resource officers and two patrol officers.

“We want to give our people an opportunity to do what they should be. We like to be proactive patrolling the streets. These officers are so busy it seems like they are answering calls most of the time,” Draovitch said.

Lit. Luke Gardiner has been with the department since 2006 and said the announcement of new hires could not come at a better time.

“I’m really excited because I run the School Resource Officer Program and getting new recruits here also adds two more SROs to the Bismarck Public Schools system,” Gardiner said.

Right now, the department is staffed with about 129 officers, and with new hires that means more patrols on the road and even in the schools.

“We’ll have one resource officer at every secondary school,” Gardiner said.

“We’ll have some retirements at the beginning of the year. We’ll be adding more positions,” Draovitch said.

By bringing in new recruits both Draovitch and Gardiner said this will help main the department’s good reputation all while protecting the Capital City.

To learn more about applying and qualifications, click here.