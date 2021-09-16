Bismarck Police Department releases 2021 Citizen Survey

The Bismarck Police Department is looking for input from people in the community.

Police are conducting its Biennial Citizen Survey, which is now officially open.

In the last survey, the top three things people voiced concerns about included more visibility, traffic enforcement and better community relations.

The department says the survey is a key component to understanding what the community wants out of the department.

“All this data when we get it and compile it helps us create future policy, procedures, programs and kind of gives us an introspective of how the public is seeing us,” explained Sgt. John Brocker.

The Community Engagement Team will have a booth at the Street Fair on Sept. 17-18. The survey can be taken then or by clicking here.