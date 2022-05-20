BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — To combat what it calls “unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community, the Bismarck Police Department today released some details about its investigation into the unattended death on May 14 of an 18-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to an automotive shop around 4:48 p.m. last Saturday in the 1400 block of East Main Avenue. There they came across the body of Steven Ramos-Carballo. Because his death was not witnessed, officers began an investigation into the circumstances of how he died.

The police note evidence has been gathered that includes video. Scientific evidence was collected from Ramos-Carballo by the county coroner, and will be analyzed, they added.

“Investigations take time, and the Bismarck Police Department uses facts, science, and evidence to come to investigative conclusions,” the news release pointed out.

“We ask the public to use patience and understanding of what goes into an investigation. Bismarck Police want to give the family of Steven answers, which will come in due time, but unsubstantiated claims hinder our ability to do that. We do not believe there is any danger to the public,” the release concluded.