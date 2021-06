Bismarck police are investigating a possible arson.

Police say at about 1:30, electrical boxes were reported on fire and each had a bullet hole in them.

The first call was in the 900 block of Ward Road. The second call was in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.

If you have any information on these incidents, call BPD at 701-223-1212 and ask for Detective Lahr.