3/23/22, 1:43 p.m.

Bismarck police have a suspect in custody. They say more information is forthcoming.

3/23/22, 9:23 a.m.

The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2700 block Stevens St. around 8:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are investigating the scene and following up on leads.

Police believe this was a targeted attack on the man and the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are asking people in the area of 2700 Stevens St. to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212 if there is any video evidence from doorbell cameras or home surveillance.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn more regarding the situation.