Bismarck police investigating several vehicle thefts across the city

Bismarck police say they’re investigating several thefts from vehicles over the past two days across the city.

Wednesday morning around 1:53, police say they stopped a vehicle with five juvenile males who were later issued citations for involvement in some of the thefts.

Police have recovered property believed to be stolen, however, some of it doesn’t match up to the reports on file.

Police are asking residents to file a report if they had their vehicle broken into, or had items stolen from their vehicle if they haven’t done so already.

The thefts police are looking into occurred in the Sunrise area in northeast Bismarck, and the northwest and south side of Bismarck.

If you have any information on these cases, you can contact the BPD at 701-223-1212.