BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are investigating a shooting that took place on River Road Tuesday night near Keelboat Park.

Around 9:10 p.m. last night, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Keelboat Park and spoke with numerous witnesses who saw a man exit a truck and fire rounds at a 20-year-old woman operating a motorcycle. The woman was not directly struck with a bullet but did sustain an unidentified minor injury.

Bismarck investigators are following up on several leads in an attempt to identify the alleged shooter.

He is described by witnesses as an adult man with darker skin and facial hair, but the description was difficult to obtain due to the man wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the hood up and tightened.

Additionally, he was a passenger in a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark blue Ford F-150 extended cab with North Dakota plates, driven by a woman. Witnesses were unable to give a good description of her.

Bismarck Police are asking the public for information that could help with this case. Witnesses can call the investigations section at (701) 223-1212 or, anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.