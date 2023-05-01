BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are currently investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Bismarck that took place in the area of 7th Street and Main Avenue.

As a result of the crash, barricades are being set up, which may impact travel in the area. Southbound 7th Street is blocked at Broadway Avenue, and east and west traffic is blocked at Main Avenue from 9th Street and 6th Street towards 7th.

The accident currently remains under investigation. Currently, no information is available regarding the accident itself or any injuries.

This is a breaking story. KX will continue to update this page as more details become available.