Bismarck police looking for missing 18-year-old

Bismarck police are asking the public for help finding a missing 18-year-old who has a history of suffering from amnesia.

Chase Hurdle was reported missing on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. He was last seen on video at 8:54 a.m. leaving school.

He is African American, 5’8″ and 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black, shoulder-length afro style hair, wears plastic-framed glasses and was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

His family is concerned about his welfare. If you have any information on Hurdle’s whereabouts, call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.