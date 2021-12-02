Bismarck police recover stolen Christmas packages, identify suspect

In an update on the Bismarck Police Department Facebook page, police say the packages taken from a home on Monday have been recovered and the suspect has been identified.

One neighbor says he learned of the incident the day after his wife signed up for a neighborhood alert service.

“It’s horrible. You feel violated. It’s your neighbor right across from your own home and we actually had packages that were delivered later in the day and you start thinking about it was timing. And had our packages arrived earlier that day, we probably would have been in the same boat. We would have been victims just like they were,” said Brad Christensen.

“I would be really, really disappointed. And I think it just really sucks; it’s like why would someone want to do that? It’s really sad,” said Ella Christensen.

Brad says he plans to take additional measures going forward to protect his own items from being grabbed.