Bismarck police recover stolen Christmas packages, identify suspect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In an update on the Bismarck Police Department Facebook page, police say the packages taken from a home on Monday have been recovered and the suspect has been identified.

One neighbor says he learned of the incident the day after his wife signed up for a neighborhood alert service.

“It’s horrible. You feel violated. It’s your neighbor right across from your own home and we actually had packages that were delivered later in the day and you start thinking about it was timing. And had our packages arrived earlier that day, we probably would have been in the same boat. We would have been victims just like they were,” said Brad Christensen.

“I would be really, really disappointed. And I think it just really sucks; it’s like why would someone want to do that? It’s really sad,” said Ella Christensen.

Brad says he plans to take additional measures going forward to protect his own items from being grabbed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories