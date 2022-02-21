Bismarck police responded to two separate child deaths on Feb. 18 and 19. The incidents led to the arrest of four people.

The first occurred on Feb. 18 around 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Connecticut Street for an unresponsive 5-year-old boy. Officers found him unconscious and not breathing with numerous injuries throughout his body. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation found that his caretakers, a 40-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were found to have severely neglected the boy and were arrested for child neglect and abuse.

An autopsy was ordered and will be conducted. Final charges will be determined upon the conclusion.

There were other children in the residence that were removed from their custody and placed somewhere safe.

A second unrelated incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Officers responded to the 500 block of North 2nd Street for an unresponsive 3-week-old.

Officers found the infant deceased when they arrived. An investigation led to the arrest of the infant’s mother, a 26-year-old woman.

Final charges will be determined upon the conclusion of an ordered autopsy. There were two other children in the residence who were placed somewhere safe.