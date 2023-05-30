UPDATE: 5:30, 3:14 P.M.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, Charlotte Gallup has been found.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance of Charlotte Gallup, a 92-year-old woman, who was last seen in the city.

According to a Missing Persons report from the department, Gallup was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. on Memorial Day at the Missouri Slope Care Center in North Bismarck. She is stated to have left the facility alone in her 2011 Gold Chevy Impala. The vehicle’s ND Handicap License has plate number 2306B.

Gallup is a 92-year-old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8, and weighs 150 pounds. She is reported to have dementia, and does not have a phone with her. The BPD has already checked areas where Gallup is believed to have gone, but they have not led to finding her.

If you have any information on Gallup’s disappearance or whereabouts, please dial the number in the image above, or contact your local law enforcement group.