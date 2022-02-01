Bismarck police are asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Valene Littlebird, also known as Valene Addison.

Littlebird was reported missing on Jan. 21 by a family member. She last had contact with her family around June of 2021, according to police. Her last known whereabouts were in Bismarck and Fort Yates.

She’s described as a Native American woman, 5’5″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was reported to be homeless and had been staying with friends. It’s unknown where she may be staying or who with.

If you have any information on Littlebird, contact BPD at 701-223-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.