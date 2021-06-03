Bismarck pools set to reopen Monday

With temperatures in the 90s Thursday and expected to top 100 Friday, it’s the perfect time for public pools to reopen.

Starting Monday, Bismarck Parks and Recreation’s three pools — Elks, Hillside and Wachter — will open to the public.

Bismarck Park Facilities Manager Mike Wald expects a large turnout, considering the temperatures and the return to normalcy this year with the pandemic winding down.

He says last year’s lifeguard classes were put off because of COVID, but classes have resumed this year, and staff is ready to go.

“One of the things we’re excited about is that we’re opening like normal. We don’t have to try to reinvent how we do things. We’re jumping right in like we have in the past, and the staff is really excited about that,” Wald said.

For a complete list of the pools’ hours and more information, head here.