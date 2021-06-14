Bismarck Pop-up Food Truck Fest offering sample of full event in Sept

The Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Fest is kicking off the summer season with fun food events this coming weekend.

The event’s organizer, Mike Schmitz says that 2021 has been a “restart” year because many people are finally feeling safe about attending events again, which helps small businesses make up for lost opportunities during the pandemic. He says the events are gearing back up for full capacity.

“We know people in our community are hungry for these types of events and we’ve paired that with a hand picked selection of vendors. Some of whom missed out on 20-30 events last year,” explains Schmitz.

The Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival will be held June 18th through the 20th at the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot in Bismarck.

The Pop-Up event will host nine specialty food vendors, full cash bar, non-food vendors, and axe throwing.

Schmitz says, “Nine specialty mobile vendors will ‘pop-up’ at the downtown bar’s parking lot for the weekend. A full cash bar will be available, but all ages are welcome in the food truck area. Culinary offerings will range from the staple cheese curds and kettle korn to exotics like cheese buttons, walleye wraps, and brisket & kielbasa sandwich with cheese and secret sauce “and pretty much everything in between.”

Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival hours include:

Fri. June 18th- 11am-8pm

Sat. June 19th- 10am-8pm

Sun. June 20th- 11am-6pm

Schmitz says the pop-up event will be a “taste” of its big brother: The Bismarck Food Truck Festival in September.

The full 2021 Bismarck Food Festival on September 10-12th will host more than 20 food trucks and it will be located at the Municipal Ball Park.

The full event happening in September will feature food vendors, non-food vendors, daily food truck competitions, and eating challenges.

All ages welcome, but only those 21 and over are allowed to be seated indoor.

Event organizers say those planning to attend can bring their own lawn chairs.

The North Dakota Department of Health will be on-site at both Bismarck events giving free COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information on the event, you can visit the event’s Facebook page or the website by clicking here.