Bismarck Public Schools announces surveys on Back to School

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher sent out a message Friday, July 10 about back to school planning.

In Hornbacher’s recorded video message he says two different surveys will be sent out Tuesday, July 14 to Bismarck Public Schools parents and other community members on their feelings about back to school. Another survey is being sent to the teachers who work for the District on Tuesday.

Hornbacher also says a survey was sent today to the more than 600 substitute teachers who work for the schools in the community to gauge their interest on going back to school this August.

Governor Burgum along with the Department of Public Instruction is expected to give guidance to schools next week about the fall return of schools. Hornbacher says it will take 3-4 days of planning after the Governor’s announcement for a presentation to the Bismarck School Board.

