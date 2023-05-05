BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools has hired four people to fill assistant principal positions in the 2023-24 school year. They are:

John Heinrich

John Heinrich has been hired as an assistant principal of Legacy High School. Heinrich began teaching music in 2010 at Kidder County High School before joining Bismarck Public Schools in 2016 as a Spanish teacher. He became Dean of Students at Legacy High School in 2019. He completed his graduate studies through North Dakota State University and the BPS Teacher Leader Academy under Hollie Mackey. Heinrich and his wife Lindsey have two daughters. He is a musician as well as an educator, and enjoys performing with various groups in the community, including the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra.

Emily Jacobsen

Emily Jacobsen has been hired as an assistant principal of Legacy High School. Originally from Williston, Jacobsen graduated with a Spanish Education degree from Dickinson State University, and earned her master’s in Educational Leadership through the first Teacher Leader Academy offered in Bismarck Public Schools by North Dakota State University. She has taught throughout the Midwest, but has spent the last eight years at Legacy High School teaching English and AP Psychology. She has most recently served as a Dean of Students at Legacy the past three years. Heinrich and her husband Lars have four children.

Codi Feland

Codi Feland has been named an assistant principal of Century High School. Feland is a graduate of the University of North Dakota with a degree in Social Studies education. She holds a master’s degree from St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN, in curriculum and instruction and is currently earning an administrative credential from the University of Mary. Feland began her career teaching at Century High School in 2009. In 2016, she became the AVID Coordinator and elective teacher for grades 9-12. Her most recent position was as dean of students at Century High School in Bismarck. Feland is a mother of two daughters and is married to JP Feland.

Tim Jacobsen

Tim Jacobsen has been named an assistant principal of Century High School. Jacobsen currently teaches physical education at Century, a subject he has taught for 26 years. He began his education career in Seattle, Washington, before moving to BPS where he has worked for 23 years. He has coached track and field, football, swimming, and cross country for BPS. He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree from the University of Wyoming. Jacobsen has a son and daughter who attend Bismarck Public Schools.