Bismarck Public Schools takes pride in substitute teachers with Sub of the Month program

Weeks have passed since Bismarck Public Schools returned for the fall semester.

The Human Resources Department tells us that at BPS alone, 80 to 90 teachers out of 1,100 call out daily.

The school district relies on substitute teachers — and has developed a creative way to show appreciation.

“They randomly choose one of the subs in our district to be able to receive the award,” BPS Foundation Development Director, Stacey Lang said.

About 250 substitute teachers answer the call to fill in where needed.

BPS has the Sub of the Month Program to keep sub’s work from going unnoticed.

“We try to think of a way to acknowledge and thank our subs and the work that they do and especially last year with COVID,” said HR Generalist Tracey Reinbold.

“Every day it’s a high need and we depend on them so the learning can continue in the classroom,” Reinbold said.

Which is the very reason for showing appreciation.

“Normally I would say last year was a bit of a challenge with COVID and things, it’s kind of nice for now, we returned to normal, and I hope it stays that way,” Reinbold said.

The most recent sub of the month is Lori Campbell who is a retired educator from Bismarck.

She gets a gift card and receives recognition from the school district.