BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck’s annual Spring Clean-Up Week has been pushed back a month into May, thanks to the lingering effects of a near record-breaking winter.

City officials say the original clean-up week set for April 17-20 has now been moved to May 15-18.

These are the plans for Bismarck’s clean-up week activities:

  • Collection of special items for Spring Clean-Up is for Bismarck residents that pay a Bismarck utility bill.  Collection will occur on the regular scheduled collection day.
  • In an effort to accommodate residents who wish to utilize the landfill in lieu of curb pick-up during clean-up week, Bismarck residents who present their most recent Bismarck utility bill or current drivers license, will have free disposal at the landfill May 15-20.

Bismarck collection information:

  • Garbage and items for special pick-up will be collected on the regular scheduled garbage day.
  • Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (Items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day).
  • A separate truck will pick up the special items set out for collection.
  • All loose materials must be boxed or bagged.
  • It is illegal to remove any refuse set out for collection.
  • Wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles.  
  • No hazardous waste or liquids accepted on the route. Take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Center during hours of operation.

Apartment Complexes:

  • Place items for special pickup on the boulevard for collection. 
  • Crews will pick up furniture items and tires. 
  • Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes.  Items may be taken to the landfill. Landfill charges will apply.

Residential & Alley Collection:

  • Place items for special pickup on the boulevard. Crews will pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires.

Landfill Hours of Operation

  • Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HHW & Electronic Center Hours of Operation

  • Tuesday & Thursday of each week: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • 1st & 3rd Saturday of each month: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional Bismarck: https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week