BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck’s annual Spring Clean-Up Week has been pushed back a month into May, thanks to the lingering effects of a near record-breaking winter.

City officials say the original clean-up week set for April 17-20 has now been moved to May 15-18.

These are the plans for Bismarck’s clean-up week activities:

Collection of special items for Spring Clean-Up is for Bismarck residents that pay a Bismarck utility bill. Collection will occur on the regular scheduled collection day.

In an effort to accommodate residents who wish to utilize the landfill in lieu of curb pick-up during clean-up week, Bismarck residents who present their most recent Bismarck utility bill or current drivers license, will have free disposal at the landfill May 15-20.

Bismarck collection information:

Garbage and items for special pick-up will be collected on the regular scheduled garbage day.

Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (Items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day).

A separate truck will pick up the special items set out for collection.

All loose materials must be boxed or bagged.

It is illegal to remove any refuse set out for collection.

Wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles.

No hazardous waste or liquids accepted on the route. Take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Center during hours of operation.

Apartment Complexes:

Place items for special pickup on the boulevard for collection.

Crews will pick up furniture items and tires.

Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes. Items may be taken to the landfill. Landfill charges will apply.

Residential & Alley Collection:

Place items for special pickup on the boulevard. Crews will pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires.

Landfill Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HHW & Electronic Center Hours of Operation

Tuesday & Thursday of each week: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

1st & 3rd Saturday of each month: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional Bismarck: https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week