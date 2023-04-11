BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck’s annual Spring Clean-Up Week has been pushed back a month into May, thanks to the lingering effects of a near record-breaking winter.
City officials say the original clean-up week set for April 17-20 has now been moved to May 15-18.
These are the plans for Bismarck’s clean-up week activities:
- Collection of special items for Spring Clean-Up is for Bismarck residents that pay a Bismarck utility bill. Collection will occur on the regular scheduled collection day.
- In an effort to accommodate residents who wish to utilize the landfill in lieu of curb pick-up during clean-up week, Bismarck residents who present their most recent Bismarck utility bill or current drivers license, will have free disposal at the landfill May 15-20.
Bismarck collection information:
- Garbage and items for special pick-up will be collected on the regular scheduled garbage day.
- Place items for special pick-up on the boulevard for collection by 6:00 a.m. (Items can be set out the night before the scheduled garbage day).
- A separate truck will pick up the special items set out for collection.
- All loose materials must be boxed or bagged.
- It is illegal to remove any refuse set out for collection.
- Wood items and tree branches must be cut in 4-foot lengths and tied in bundles.
- No hazardous waste or liquids accepted on the route. Take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Center during hours of operation.
Apartment Complexes:
- Place items for special pickup on the boulevard for collection.
- Crews will pick up furniture items and tires.
- Crews will not pick up appliances or carpet from apartment complexes. Items may be taken to the landfill. Landfill charges will apply.
Residential & Alley Collection:
- Place items for special pickup on the boulevard. Crews will pick up appliances, carpet, furniture items, and tires.
Landfill Hours of Operation
- Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
HHW & Electronic Center Hours of Operation
- Tuesday & Thursday of each week: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 1st & 3rd Saturday of each month: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Additional Bismarck: https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week