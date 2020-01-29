Bismarck Releases Multi-Hazard Plan for 2020

Just in time for flood awareness week, the City of Bismarck released its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020.

In this plan, officials lay out ideas to minimize damage and impact from various hazards, like severe weather.

As a way to keep residents aware, every year, the Department of Emergency Management reviews the progress the city has made in reducing the threat of flooding.

As the city’s emergency manager explains, taking part in the program adds up to savings for Bismarck residents who have flood insurance.

“Through the community rating system program, because Bismarck is participating in that those who have flood insurance policies should check with their insurance agent to get discount. Make sure they’re getting that 5 or 10 percent discount,” explains Gary Stockert, the City’s Emergency Manager.

Stockert says they are looking for public input on the new 5 year plan, and will present it to officials in the springtime.