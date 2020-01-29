Bismarck Releases Multi-Hazard Plan for 2020

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Just in time for flood awareness week, the City of Bismarck released its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020.

In this plan, officials lay out ideas to minimize damage and impact from various hazards, like severe weather.

As a way to keep residents aware, every year, the Department of Emergency Management reviews the progress the city has made in reducing the threat of flooding.

As the city’s emergency manager explains, taking part in the program adds up to savings for Bismarck residents who have flood insurance.

“Through the community rating system program, because Bismarck is participating in that those who have flood insurance policies should check with their insurance agent to get discount. Make sure they’re getting that 5 or 10 percent discount,” explains Gary Stockert, the City’s Emergency Manager.

Stockert says they are looking for public input on the new 5 year plan, and will present it to officials in the springtime.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge