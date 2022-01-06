Bismarck resident running for District 7 State House

Bismarck resident Retha Mattern announced Thursday morning she’s running for the District 7 state House seat.
Mattern says as a wife and mother of two, she brings a unique perspective to the legislature that balances family life and work.
She says the Republican Party is losing a sense of community and her plan is to bring that feeling back.
Currently she works in admissions at Bismarck State College and before that she was a TV reporter in North Dakota.
She says her objectives are to make investments in workforce development, improve economic success and limit government control.
“There are so many issues not just in North Dakota but across the rest of the country right now with making sure that the people have the skills that they need to get a good job, the employers need to have a workforce that they can recruit from to fulfill openings that they have to make sure that they’re able to succeed as a business, so I bring a lot to offer in that area as well,” Mattern said.
Mattern currently serves as Vice Chairman for the District 7 Republican Party.