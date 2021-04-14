Bismarck Scheels hosting event to support kids in need of prosthetics

One store is hosting its first-ever springtime fundraiser to help a local foundation, asking you to shop ’til you drop.

Scheels is hosting a shape and shop event opening the doors early to those who purchase tickets.

All of the proceeds from those ticket sales are going to the Little Buddy Foundation, which helps children in need of a prosthetic.

Founder Greg Pruitt says it’s the support from the community that’s truly been helpful as the North Dakota organization continues to grow.

“We have recipients from the age of 1 that we’re working with right now. We had a, I believe it’s a 2-year-old boy from Minnesota, a 6-year-old boy from Newtown and then a 16-year or 17-year-old boy from Bottineau. That shows you the wide range,” explained Pruitt.

Pruitt says one prosthetic can cost anywhere from $5-to-135,000.

The event will be Sunday, April 18 and you can find tickets at scheels.com/shapeandshop.