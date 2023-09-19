BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bus drivers in the Bismarck Public School District are doing double the runs than they’re used to because of a bus driver shortage. And this is causing kids to be picked up earlier and stay on the bus longer than usual.

Stress, overworked, and burn-out are just some of the emotions school bus drivers are feeling in Bismarck. School officials make sure kids have the proper transportation, but the understaffing is ultimately taking a toll.

“It is impacting the drivers because, instead of doing one run, you have to do two, so that’s quite taxing on them,” says BPS Transportation Coordinator Chard Englund.

And Englund says although the work is getting done, “Doing that each and every day is wearing over the long run. Hopefully it’s a short term problem and we can come up with some solutions on how to attract more bus drivers.”

Similar to teacher shortages, bus driver shortages have a direct impact on a student’s learning. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, nearly half of the school children population rely on these services. And extra time on the bus can disrupt sleep, affect studying and more.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience and understanding and cooperation. I think we’re all doing the best job that we can to put bus drivers out there, to put our buses out there and to provide safe transportation for our kids from their home to their school and then from school to back home at the end of the day,” says ENglund.

And while this may seem to be a local issue, since COVID-19, bus driver shortages have become common across the country. The latest survey provided by the National Association for Pupil Transportation says 51 percent described their driver shortage as “severe” or “desperate” with only 1 percent saying it wasn’t a problem for them.

“It’s a nationwide issue, we’ve seen this really happen after COVID, prior to COVID there was a shortage, but not to the degree that we’re seeing today,” Englund explains.

Bismarck Public Schools is also contracted with Harlow’s Bus Services and they have raised the incentive for bus drivers in hopes to fill the vacant positions. They are offering paid training with a $1,500 sign-on bonus. If you have a Class B license with a school bus endorsement, the sign-on bonus will be $4,000.