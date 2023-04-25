BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the Bismarck Public School District.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office can be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters request the audit. A total of 4,600 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to audit the Bismarck School District, and the office received over 5,700 signatures.

A team from the office’s Fargo location will be leading the audit, which will begin this fall, after the fiscal year ends on June 30th.

“We appreciate citizens being involved in their government, and sharing their concerns with our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion in a statement. “We take every concern seriously and look forward to working with the Bismarck Public School District during the audit.”