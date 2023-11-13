BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Sunday, November 12th, a 17-year-old with a gun was shot after not following police commands during a traffic stop. The teenager died at the hospital later that morning — and following the incident, KX spoke with some Bismarck residents who had concerns related to how the teenager even gained access to a firearm in the first place.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to multiple calls concerning gunfire around the 900 block of South 3rd Street, and were able to determine that a shooting occurred at the Everspring Hotel in Bismarck. This led officers to investigate a 17-year-old male for allegedly shooting at another juvenile. Officers then made a traffic stop on the vehicle that the teen was a passenger in, after which it was said that he obtained a firearm. When the vehicle was pulled over, the teenager did not follow police commands, which led to his death. Shootings, stabbings, and deadly assaults are not just on the rise in Bismarck, but our entire state as well. Over the past seven days, there have been two shootings in the capital city — and this event is no exception.

KX asked Bismarck residents about their feelings on the crime, where it was discovered that many questioned how the 17-year-old in question acquired a weapon. Multiple people agreed that inflation could have been a factor — and with prices increasing, parents have to work more, leading to less supervision. They also say kids are facing harder times these days, and have more access to what’s online. However, one Bismarck man who prefers to remain anonymous notes that it could be due to a lack of resources.

“It’s probably due to the lack of opportunity for people,” he states. “When crimes are happening, it’s a lack of opportunity for people. As far as jobs and outreach go, they don’t have a lot of ways to put people in a position to make a better place for themselves.”

In an official statement, the Bismarck Police Department states that the teen was shooting at another teen, who was not injured. As of now, the case has been turned over to the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations– and while the teen killed was a passenger in a vehicle, no information about others who were involved in the incident has been revealed.